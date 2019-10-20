Police investigating a hit-and-run incident in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers are investigating a hit-and-run incident that occurred at U.S. 301 and 53rd Avenue East in Bradenton.
The incident took place on Sunday around 1:45 p.m. There were four vehicles involved in this incident and two of the drivers involved suffered minor injuries and were transported to Manatee Memorial Hospital.
A 2014 Buick Encore and 2016 Toyota Camry were traveling behind a 2012 Toyota Camry when the driver of a blackish colored Nissan sedan was approaching the rear of the 2016 Camry and failed to stop.
As a result of this, the front of the 2016 Camry pushed into the 2012 Camry and the 2012 Camry pushed into the rear of the Buick.
The driver of the Nissan drove away from the scene and headed back northbound on U.S. 301.
The Nissan was described to have dark tinted windows and partial license tag number of Florida #MJC was captured.
There is no further information about this incident at this time.
Anyone with any information regarding this crash should contact the FHP at 239-938-1800.
