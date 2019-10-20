Manatee Performing Arts Center providing affordable Halloween costumes

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - If you are in need of a costume for this Halloween the Manatee Performing Arts Center has you covered!
Any idea that you have can be made into an outfit and the Manatee Performing Arts Center says that all complete outfits will come with any needed accessories.
These accessories include wigs, hats, shoes and anything else that you are looking for.
There are sizes available for everyone from kids all the way to adults.
The price is $35 for just a seven day rental.
For further information, contact the Manatee Performing Arts Center at 941-749-1111 or at this website.
