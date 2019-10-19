Tornado watch in effect through Noon today as more storms expected for Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nestor continues to race toward the NE at 20 mph expected to make landfall later today near Panama City. It will continue to bring unsettled weather our way through midday.
Storms continue to fire up well away from the the center of Nestor in the eastern Gulf of Mexico and move toward the NE at 25 mph. Some of these storms are capable of producing isolated tornadoes.
Expect periods of heavy rain at times as these storms move through the Suncoast. Wind gusts of 30-40 mph can be expected along with dangerous lightning.
Late Friday night a tornado moved through E. Hillsbourgh and W. Polk County causing considerable damage. This tornado was detected by radar for over a half hour.
The tornado watch is in effect for the entire viewing area until noon today. The watch means conditions are favorable for isolated tornadoes as the stronger cells move through.
These tornadoes can drop out of the storm very quickly so be prepared to take appropriate actions quickly. If a warning is issued for your area go to a small interior room such as a bathroom or closet and bring your phone with you.
