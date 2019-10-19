Strong to severe storms possible over the next several hours

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two lines of strong storms continue to develop in the Gulf. These feeder bands will be moving through the Suncoast during the next several hours.
These storms will be capable of producing winds gusting to 30-40 mph and isolated tornadoes as they move onshore. We can expect to see several of these feeder bands work onshore through Saturday morning as Nestor moves NE into the panhandle of Florida.
We have already seen one of these cells produce a dangerous tornado in Hillsbourgh and Polk Counties late last night. This tornado flipped over a semi truck on Interstate 4 and ripped off parts of the roof from Kathleen Middle school in Polk County.
There have been reports of several homes with severe damage in Polk County.
