Deputies searching for missing 38-year-old man in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 38-year-old man who was last seen at his home in Lakewood Ranch.
Deputies say that Nathan Lammi was last seen by his wife at approximately 9:00 p.m. at their residence on Rolling Green Drive in the Harmony Subdivision.
According to deputies, Lammi is dealing with some personal issues and has indicated a desire to harm himself.
Lammi was last seen wearing a red Patriot shirt and blue shorts.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
