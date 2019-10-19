Deputies searching for missing 38-year-old man in Manatee County

Deputies searching for missing 38-year-old man in Manatee County
Deputies searching for missing 38 year old man in Manatee County (Source: Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff | October 19, 2019 at 4:06 PM EDT - Updated October 19 at 4:06 PM

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 38-year-old man who was last seen at his home in Lakewood Ranch.

Deputies say that Nathan Lammi was last seen by his wife at approximately 9:00 p.m. at their residence on Rolling Green Drive in the Harmony Subdivision.

According to deputies, Lammi is dealing with some personal issues and has indicated a desire to harm himself.

Lammi was last seen wearing a red Patriot shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.