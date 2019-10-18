Sarasota County commissioners deny proposal for new medical marijuana dispensary, here’s why

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota County commissioners recently denied a proposal for another medical marijuana dispensary to open up in the county. The county currently has five dispensaries.
Commissioners denied Knox Medical's proposal to open up a dispensary at 2864 Clark Road, where a pool supply store used to be. Commissioners said they didn't want to add another dispensary to that area.
Right now, there's a dispensary off of Fruitville Road, one in south county, and three right around the site proposed on Clark Road.
During a commission meeting, commissioners said they understood how medical marijuana helps people with diseases like cancer, PTSD, and AIDS. But, many of the commissioners spoke about how the clustering of the dispensaries in one particular area could be bad.
Commissioner Nancy Detert said she feared traffic concerns and property values decreasing in the future if the dispensary would have been approved.
A Sarasota County resident who lives nearby the proposed site said he was fearful of the proposal because so many families live close by.
“I just see a lot of problems with this. I’m not against it, there’s a lot of people with needs. From the ones that they were pointing out from Crohn’s disease to Cancer. It’s not that, it’s the location. And I think the commission really has a duty, to the people who have properties around, especially with families that have children, to deny this application under their special exception for that particular reason,” said Sarasota County Resident, Jeff Handler.
But Knox Medical Corporate Attorney, Azlina Goldstein-Siegel, said she believes the clustering of dispensaries would actually benefit patients.
“Being able to have the ease and facility of access from one point to another for patients that seriously need this for their own care for which they need to go see a medical professional whose been licensed by the state in order to have that is extremely important as well to again provide access,” Goldstein-Siegel said.
Although all of the commissioners voted against the proposed medical marijuana dispensary going in on Clark Road, some commissioners mentioned if the proposal was for a different location there could have been a different outcome.
