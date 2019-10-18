Sarasota County commissioners deny proposal for new medical marijuana dispensary, here’s why

“I just see a lot of problems with this. I’m not against it, there’s a lot of people with needs. From the ones that they were pointing out from Crohn’s disease to Cancer. It’s not that, it’s the location. And I think the commission really has a duty, to the people who have properties around, especially with families that have children, to deny this application under their special exception for that particular reason,” said Sarasota County Resident, Jeff Handler.