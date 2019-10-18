North Port woman accused of trying to ship meth to Key West

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port woman is accused of trying to ship methamphetamine to the Florida Keys.
Deputies in Charlotte County started investigating on October 15 after they were alerted about a suspicious package at a UPS Store in Port Charlotte and found it had methamphetamine inside. The package was seized before it could be shipped to an address in Key West.
Surveillance video led deputies to 44-year-old Beth Lynn Strong of North Port, according to the sheriff’s office, and deputies stopped her car for traffic violations following a brief surveillance video. K9 Officer Lady Bird sniffed the vehicle and indicated the presence of narcotics.
Deputies say in Strong's car, they found methamphetamine as well as Schedule IV Controlled prescription pills that Strong had no prescription for.
Strong was taken into custody and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell and other related narcotics charges.
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell stated, "We will continue to take a strong stance against illegal drug use and the people who try sell them. My office will continue to offer assistance to those who wish to be drug-free."
If you need help, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at 941-639-2101.
