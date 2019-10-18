Man shocked, found with no pulse after ladder hits power line at Longboat Key home

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man working on a home was shocked Friday when his ladder struck a power line.
Around 10:15am, the 42-year-old man was working on a gutter at a home on the 500 block of Sutton Place on Longboat Key when his ladder struck a power line and he was shocked. EMS crews rushed to the home. When they arrived, the man had no pulse.
EMS were able to get his pulse back and rush him to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. There is no word on his current condition.
The Town of Longboat Key says some areas of the island may have experienced a power outage because of this incident.
