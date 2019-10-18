Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at Nathan Benderson Park canceled due to weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk set for Saturday at Nathan Benderson Park has been canceled.
The walk planners consulted with Nathan Benderson Park, the City of Sarasota and local leaders of the American Cancer Society and decided to cancel the event due to inclement weather conditions on the Suncoast.
Meteorologist John Scalzi says the Suncoast will see gusty winds and periods of heavy rains starting Friday evening and lingering into Saturday.
In a message to registrants, the walk planners said, “The safety of our participants, volunteers and staff is our priority. We are looking at other ways to celebrate our survivors, engage our participants, and recognize our sponsors. More details will be shared shortly.”
