First Alert Weather - Nestor Makes For A Windy Rainy Suncoast Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Nestor will cause windy and rainy conditions for Saturday. As the storm moves northeast it will cause the winds to turn southwesterly pushing water along the coast. Rain will last through a good part of the day Saturday with southwest winds picking up in the morning reaching 15 to 25 mph hours and gusting to near 40 mph through the early afternoon. New rainfall amounts totaling between 1.5 and 2″ from Friday night. High Saturday 85. Conditions begin to clear later Saturday evening. Sunday morning conditions improve, still a chance of showers with partly sunny skies returning in the afternoon. High 86. Mo