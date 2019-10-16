First Alert Weather: First Alert Weather Day tonight and tomorrow

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Big changes coming to our weather over the next 24 hours. Our weather will be driven by a tropical storm or perhaps a hybrid system called a subtropical storm that will bring gusty winds and periods of heavy rains to the Suncoast starting this evening and lingering into Saturday. We are NOT under any tropical watches or warning, however, the weather may require adjustments to your outdoor plans. Starting this evening and through Saturday a small craft advisory will be in effect. Rip currents will also be a problem for beaches.