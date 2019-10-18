Driver killed in I-75 crash after losing control of vehicle

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A driver was killed Thursday night in a crash on the I-75 in Sarasota County.
Troopers say around 10:15pm, the driver was heading north in the center lane in a 2012 Hyundai Elantra, just north of the 201 milemarker, when the driver lost control. The vehicle rotated and went off the road, hitting several trees and bursting into flames.
The driver was killed and their identity has not yet been released.
Troopers say they’re still investigating the crash.
