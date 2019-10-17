13-year-old arrested, accused of making threat that prompted lockdown at Manatee County middle school

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies say a threat on a social media app led to a brief lockdown Thursday morning at a Manatee County middle school and the arrest of a 13-year-old student.
The sheriff’s office says Wednesday night, the suspect and victim, both students at Nolan Middle School, as well as an unknown number of others, were on the live streaming House Party app. Deputies say the suspect and victim were insulting one another and verbally threatening one another.
After the victim exited the app, the suspect and others remained. That’s when deputies say the suspect made threats against the victim while rubbing two knives together and held up a gun, saying he was going to shoot the victim.
Thursday morning, one parent called 911, a tip was received on the Fortify app, and several parents called the school about the threat. As news of the threat spread, several parents came to the school attempting to pick up their kids.
Deputies say the suspect was stopped by the school resource officer at 9:10am as he exited the bus. The school district says Nolan Middle School was placed on lockdown, which lasted from 9:20am until 9:45am.
According to the sheriff’s office, a long rifle pellet gun was found following a search of a vehicle and two homes.
The 13-year-old student was arrested and charged with False Report Concerning the Use of Firearms in a Violent Manner.
