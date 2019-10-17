VIDEO: Deputies rescue raccoon with jar stuck on its head

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies in Hillsborough County helped rescue a raccoon that had a plastic bottle stuck on its head.
The sheriff’s office says the animal was scared and confused, running into the parking stops and the curb at their District One office. Though deputies tried to get closer to it, because the plastic bottle on its head was clear, it was able to evade their attempts and climb a tree to get away.
After the raccoon climbed the tree, a deputy went up and nudged the raccoon until it fell off a branch safely into a sheet below being held by two other deputies.
The deputies were then able to get the plastic bottle off its head and the little raccoon went on its way.
