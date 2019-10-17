Tropical system in the Gulf will bring rain to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front will sink south Thursday and stall out while high pressure builds in the north part of Florida, bringing us a north wind.
This will reduce the rain chance on Thursday and give us a mix of sun and clouds. Though this front will not bring any significantly colder air, it may briefly lower the humidity.
On Friday, the humidity returns with clouds building as we watch a developing area of low pressure in the western Gulf move closer to the northern Gulf coast. The low will contain tropical characteristics and may become a named system as early as later Thursday. If it does, it will become Tropical Storm Nestor.
The system is forecast by models to move toward the north or northeast and move onshore by Saturday. The most likely location for landfall is between New Orleans and Tallahassee but we will have to watch the system closely.
At this time it looks like the Suncoast could see several inches of rain between Friday night and Sunday morning along with some gusty winds of 20 to 25 mph. Of course, this could change if the system tracks closer or farther from the Suncoast.
