Troopers identify drivers in two-vehicle crash on I-75 South that closed highway, left vehicle wedged under overpass

By ABC7 Staff | October 16, 2019 at 4:13 PM EDT - Updated October 17 at 10:34 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash on I-75 South near Jacaranda Boulevard at milemarker 193 closed the highway for more than an hour on Wednesday.

Troopers say 52-year-old Paul Gonyon of North Port was driving a Ford Explorer south in the left lane around 4pm when, for unknown reasons, he went off the roadway to the left, overturning and coming to a rest in the median.

The driver immediately behind him, 52-year-old Jay Kenneth Vaughn of North Port, took evasive action to avoid a collision. His Toyota Camry ran off the roadway to the left and became wedged under the Border Road overpass.

The crash left both drivers with serious injuries. A trauma alert was called and one patient was taken to the hospital by helicopter. This video shows the helicopter landing on the closed highway:

Vehicles were stuck on the highway as crews worked at the scene and traffic was diverted away from the highway. One lane was re-opened on the highway around 5:15pm. A second lane was re-opened around 6pm.

Crash on I-75 South has multiple lanes blocked near milemarker 193. More: https://www.mysuncoast.com/2019/10/16/two-vehicle-crash-i-south-leaves-vehicle-wedged-under-overpass/

Posted by ABC7 Sarasota - WWSB on Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Photos from the scene show the Toyota Camry wedged underneath the Border Road overpass, including this one from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office:

Crash on I-75 South (Source: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)

And these two photos from drivers on the I-75 South:

A car wedged under the overpass on I-75 South following an accident. (Source: Marianne Reilly)
A car became wedged under the overpass following a crash on I-75 South (Source: Gerry Pineault)

This photo was taken from the top of the Border Road overpass looking towards I-75 South, where you can see the Ford Explorer:

Crash on I-75 South near the Border Road overpass (Source: WWSB)

