Troopers identify drivers in two-vehicle crash on I-75 South that closed highway, left vehicle wedged under overpass

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash on I-75 South near Jacaranda Boulevard at milemarker 193 closed the highway for more than an hour on Wednesday.
Troopers say 52-year-old Paul Gonyon of North Port was driving a Ford Explorer south in the left lane around 4pm when, for unknown reasons, he went off the roadway to the left, overturning and coming to a rest in the median.
The driver immediately behind him, 52-year-old Jay Kenneth Vaughn of North Port, took evasive action to avoid a collision. His Toyota Camry ran off the roadway to the left and became wedged under the Border Road overpass.
The crash left both drivers with serious injuries. A trauma alert was called and one patient was taken to the hospital by helicopter. This video shows the helicopter landing on the closed highway:
Vehicles were stuck on the highway as crews worked at the scene and traffic was diverted away from the highway. One lane was re-opened on the highway around 5:15pm. A second lane was re-opened around 6pm.
Photos from the scene show the Toyota Camry wedged underneath the Border Road overpass, including this one from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office:
And these two photos from drivers on the I-75 South:
This photo was taken from the top of the Border Road overpass looking towards I-75 South, where you can see the Ford Explorer:
