Some business owners concerned over construction timing of new walking and bicycle trail

ABC7 reached out the city on this concern. They told us construction contract has been awarded and preparations have already begun for tree removal. This first part of the project is expected to begin as early as Wednesday. Traffic will be reduced to one lane on whichever side of the road crews are working on. They will be only working on one side of the road at a time. They say lane closures won’t be necessary once tree removal is completed. The City is working on expediting tree removal to be completed before January.