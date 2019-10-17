Some business owners concerned over construction timing of new walking and bicycle trail

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “We do believe in the project; we’re just concerned with the timing of the project,” said Barbara Pugliese, owner of Just Because on St. Armands Circle.
She says this summer was one of the toughest for her business.
“Last year was a hardship. This summer, numbers have been down too for some restaurants and retailers, from anywhere from 20 percent and down,” she said.
She blames last year’s red tide, also reports of flesh-eating bacteria, among other things. This year, she was looking forward for season to finally start. However, she’s now worried over the city’s Multi-Use Recreational Trails project (MURT).
Part of this project, crews will be widening the sidewalks to 10 feet from the western end of Coon Key bridge leading to St. Armands.
City officials say this will make that busy stretch more accessible and safer for pedestrians. Part of the project is also the removal and replacement of more than 200 Australian Pines
“Australian pines themselves are class 1 invasive species so it’s been a goal by the state and many government agencies to remove them so more native landscaping can grow,” Assistant City Engineer Dan Ohrenstein told ABC7 last week.
“My only hope is that they just delay doing the construction on the project so we don’t have streets closed down to one lane. To do one lane in season on and off the circle is a nightmare. An absolute nightmare!” said Diana Corrigan, Executive Director of the St. Armands Circle Association.
Corrigan wrote a letter to city commission asking for a delay and asked others like Pugliese to do the same.
“All I’m asking is to delay the disruption for five months. That’s all I’m asking,” said Corrigan.
ABC7 reached out the city on this concern. They told us construction contract has been awarded and preparations have already begun for tree removal. This first part of the project is expected to begin as early as Wednesday. Traffic will be reduced to one lane on whichever side of the road crews are working on. They will be only working on one side of the road at a time. They say lane closures won’t be necessary once tree removal is completed. The City is working on expediting tree removal to be completed before January.
The City also told us this project is being largely funded by the Florida Department of Transportation, and any delay could possibly jeopardize that grant funding. It could also lead to contractor to request additional funds to demobilize and re mobilize to do the work, which could increase the costs.
The also told us that if the project is delayed until next off season, with lane closures during that time, the project could have an even greater impact on businesses when they need traffic the most.
