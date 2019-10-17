New trap rule for this year’s stone crab season

"Last year was the worst year on record. We brought in statewide 1.9 million pounds of claws and that compares to usually we are at two and a half for three million pounds per claw. So it was down significantly last year. We think along our coastline in Sarasota is was related to a combination of factors related to the persistent red tide, but also the hurricanes we experienced," said Mote Marine Lab's Postdoctoral Fellow, Philip Gravinese.