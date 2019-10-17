New trap rule for this year’s stone crab season

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Stone crab season in Florida started Tuesday. But, before you go out crabbing, there is a new rule this year that you need to be aware of.
Now, all recreational traps must have a permit. You can get your free permit on Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s website here. The permit must be attached to the trap at all times.
An expert from Mote Marine Lab said this stone crab season may not be great in Sarasota, but it will be better than last year.
"Last year was the worst year on record. We brought in statewide 1.9 million pounds of claws and that compares to usually we are at two and a half for three million pounds per claw. So it was down significantly last year. We think along our coastline in Sarasota is was related to a combination of factors related to the persistent red tide, but also the hurricanes we experienced," said Mote Marine Lab's Postdoctoral Fellow, Philip Gravinese.
Gravinese went on to say it’s predicted to be a good season just north of Tampa and in the Florida Keys. FWC is expected to release a more detailed expectation of this year’s stone crab season next week.
