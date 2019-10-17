Londolozi Chicken with Sundried Tomato, Fusilli and Baby Spinach

Ingredients:
- 2 Cups Fusilli pasta
- 3-4 Skinless boneless chicken breasts
- 2 TBSP Extra virgin olive oil
- 1 TBSP Butter
- 2 Cups Coconut Cream
- 50g Sundried Tomatoes in oil
- 2 Cups Baby Spinach Leaves
- ¼ Cup Crumbled Goat’s Cheese
- Salt & Pepper to season
Directions:
- Cook pasta according to package directions, drain and set aside
- In a large skillet heat 1 tablespoon of the oil and 1 tablespoon of the butter over medium heat.
- Season the chicken with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Place the chicken in the skillet with the olive oil & butter & cook for about 12-15 minutes until cooked through.
- Remove the chicken from the skillet and transfer to a plate
- Add the coconut cream, sun dried tomatoes & spinach to the pan and allow the spinach to wilt a little.
- Add the chicken back to the pan and season again
- Serve with crumbled goat’s cheese
