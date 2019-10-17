Londolozi Chicken with Sundried Tomato, Fusilli and Baby Spinach

Spiced Chicken And Fusilli Pasta From Michael's On East
Ingredients:

  • 2 Cups Fusilli pasta
  • 3-4 Skinless boneless chicken breasts
  • 2 TBSP Extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 TBSP Butter
  • 2 Cups Coconut Cream
  • 50g Sundried Tomatoes in oil
  • 2 Cups Baby Spinach Leaves
  • ¼ Cup Crumbled Goat’s Cheese
  • Salt & Pepper to season

Directions:

  1. Cook pasta according to package directions, drain and set aside
  2. In a large skillet heat 1 tablespoon of the oil and 1 tablespoon of the butter over medium heat.
  3. Season the chicken with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Place the chicken in the skillet with the olive oil & butter & cook for about 12-15 minutes until cooked through.
  4. Remove the chicken from the skillet and transfer to a plate
  5. Add the coconut cream, sun dried tomatoes & spinach to the pan and allow the spinach to wilt a little.
  6. Add the chicken back to the pan and season again
  7. Serve with crumbled goat’s cheese

