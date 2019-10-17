First Alert Weather Tropical Weather Update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Keep an on eye the tropics as tropical storm Nestor is set to develop tonight. The storm will move northeastward across the Gulf of Mexico making landfall late Friday night or early Saturday morning near Panama City Beach with sustained winds near 50 mph. Locally, it will bring rain starting mid-morning Friday with winds out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. The rain continues Friday night through late Saturday night. It will also be windy Saturday. Winds will be southwesterly reaching 15-25 mph gusts could reach over 35 mph. High 87. Skies clear and dry Sunday morning with partly-sunny to mainly sunny skies by afternoon. High 88.