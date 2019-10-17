First Alert Weather: A tropical system in the Gulf will bring rain to the Suncoast

Tomorrow the humidity returns with clouds building as we watch a developing area of low pressure in the western Gulf move closer to the northern Gulf coast. The low will contain tropical characteristics and may become a named system as early as later today. The system is forecast by models to move toward the north or northeast and move onshore by Saturday. The most likely location for landfall is between New Orleans and Tallahassee but we will have to watch the system closely. At this time it looks like the Suncoast could see several inches of rain between Friday night and Sunday morning along with some gusty winds of 20 to 25 mph. Of course, this could change if the system tracks closer or farther from the Suncoast.