Eight store clerks in Sarasota County cited for allegedly selling vaping products to minors

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Eight store clerks in Sarasota County were cited by deputies for allegedly selling vaping products to minors.
The sheriff's office partnered with the Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco, Bureau of Law Enforcement to send undercover agents into 29 stores in Sarasota, Venice and Englewood on Monday.
Clerks at the following eight stories were given a misdemeanor Notice to Appear citation.
- DNA Vaping Lounge Sarasota, 5045 Fruitville Road, Unit 165, Sarasota
- Smoker Friendly/Tobacco Depot #723, 4461 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota
- Fantacy Vape and Smoke Shop, 2868 Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota
- Ignite Vapors, 3251 17th Street, Unit 170, Sarasota
- Cheap Smokes, 1839 South Tamiami Trail, Venice
- Skybudz Smoke Shop Inc., 3135 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
- Gateway Vape, 6534 Gateway Avenue, Sarasota
- Ryo Tasteful Tobacco, 5761 Beneva Road, Sarasota
“Vape pens and e-cigarettes are becoming more popular these days than traditional cigarettes,” commented Sheriff Tom Knight. “That is why we are being proactive by trying to make sure instruments that support the use of addictive tobacco, THC and other products isn’t getting into the wrong hands."
"We will continue our education and enforcement efforts so long as there are children to protect and businesses to hold accountable.”
