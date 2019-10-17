Deputies: Stolen trailers, skid steers, golf carts and even a tiny home found at Bradenton man’s home

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Trailers, skid steers, golf carts and even a tiny home were returned to their owners after the sheriff’s office says they found them at the home of a Bradenton man.
On September 18, LoJack, a stolen vehicle recovery company that works with law enforcement, contacted detectives to say a skid steer had been stolen and was located at 812 66th Avenue West.
Detectives investigated and spoke with 45-year-old Pedro Ruiz-Aguayo, who described himself as a handyman, at the home. They were given permission to search the property and detectives say they found a stolen trailer and two stolen golf carts, including one that belonged to Bradenton Beach Police.
The following day, detectives returned to the home and found additional trailers and carts, as well as a Custom Tiny House Trailer that had been stolen in December 2018. The sheriff’s office says it was found attached to the rear of the home by a porch and the tiny home had been painted white.
A search warrant allowed detectives to remove it from the property. In all, two skid steers, two golf carts, a 4x4, a construction generator with lights, four trailers, and a stage set were recovered and returned to their victims.
Detectives say Ruiz-Aguayo was arrested on October 1 and charged in relation to one of the stolen trailers on his property.
His cellphone was seized and the sheriff’s office says they recovered evidence linking him to the theft of the tiny home and he was arrested again on October 17.
So far, Ruiz-Aguayo is facing charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and recovery of stolen property, but the sheriff’s office says additional charges are expected.
