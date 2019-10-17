Bradenton man pleads guilty to killing woman, setting her on fire

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 24-year-old Bradenton man has pleaded guilty to second degree murder.
In April 2018, the body of 50-year-old Veronica Polite was found on fire on a dirt path near the 4600 block of 18th Street East.
A Medical Examiner determined she was killed by severe blunt force trauma to the head with a sharp object that pierced her skull and severe burning to her upper body after an accelerant was put on her and set ablaze.
Witnesses told police that late the night before, Polite was seen leaving her apartment building area with Dakota Jibson in his car.
Detectives interviewed Jibson and say though he initially claimed he left Polite in the woods after she started "acting crazy" when they smoked rock cocaine, police found a large amount of blood in the rear seat of his vehicle.
Jibson pleaded guilty this week and was sentenced to 60 years in prison. His plea was part of a deal. He had previously been charged with first degree murder.
