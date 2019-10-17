Beach renourishment projects scheduled for local Manatee beach

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - More work is coming to Coquina Beach after months of drainage and parking lot improvements.
Beach renourishment projects are expected to happen in order to fix concerns over less sand on beaches like Coquina Beach.
The project will likely start November and last last for two months. The project is to help renourish the sand that has dwindled down over time.
Along with Coquina Beach, a second phase of the project will impact Holmes Beach from 77th Street to Longboat Pass.
That phase will likely start late January or early February and continue through June 2020.
There will be heavy activity during the project.
Equipment will be going down the beach on a 24 hour 7 day a week schedule.
