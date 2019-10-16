Weak cold front to bring a few scattered storms this evening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak cold front is slowly working its way down the Florida peninsula this afternoon. Look for this front to lose strength as it moves through late tonight.
We will see variable cloudiness tonight with a few scattered showers and a possible isolated thunderstorm through the 10 p.m. hour. We will see variable cloudiness overnight with a low around 75 degrees.
Thursday expect partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for a shower or two and a high of 89 degrees. Winds will be out of the north at 10 mph. We will see some slightly cooler air move in for a short time on Thursday night and Friday morning with lows in the upper 60′s inland and low 70′s near the coast.
Friday’s weather will be influenced by the future strength and movement of our low pressure in the Gulf. It now looks like we will see a tropical depression or even a tropical storm emerge out of the SW Gulf of Mexico and move NE toward Florida on Friday.
The chances for development are at 50% over the next 2 days and could go higher as conditions become somewhat better for organization late Thursday and early Friday.
A recon plane is scheduled to investigate the system on Thursday morning to see if it has developed a circulation. Both the EURO and the GFS have it developing into a weak tropical storm by Friday and either moving toward SE LA or the Panhandle of Florida either Friday or Saturday. The next name is Nestor for this season.
Right now it looks like we will see mostly cloudy skies, with scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday that may even linger into Sunday. It will be breezy with winds at 20-30 mph late Friday through Saturday and some squalls moving through could bring some stronger winds at times.
It is too early to say if this system will have a big impact at this time, but we need to monitor this very closely over the next few days.
