Two-vehicle crash on I-75 South leaves vehicle wedged under overpass

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash on I-75 South near Jacaranda Boulevard at milemarker 193 closed the highway for more than an hour on Wednesday.
Two vehicles were involved in the accident, which happened around 4pm, and a trauma alert was called. At least one patient was taken to the hospital by helicopter.
This video shows the helicopter landing on the closed highway:
Vehicles were stuck on the highway as crews worked at the scene and traffic was diverted away from the highway. One lane was re-opened on the highway around 5:15pm. A second lane was re-opened around 6pm.
Photos from the scene show one of the vehicles involved in the accident became wedged underneath the Border Road overpass, including this one from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office:
And these two photos from drivers on the I-75 South:
This photo was taken from the top of the Border Road overpass looking towards I-75 South:
We are waiting for further information from Florida Highway Patrol.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.