Two-vehicle crash on I-75 South leaves vehicle wedged under overpass

Two-vehicle crash on I-75 South leaves vehicle wedged under overpass
By ABC7 Staff | October 16, 2019 at 4:13 PM EDT - Updated October 16 at 6:22 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash on I-75 South near Jacaranda Boulevard at milemarker 193 closed the highway for more than an hour on Wednesday.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident, which happened around 4pm, and a trauma alert was called. At least one patient was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

This video shows the helicopter landing on the closed highway:

Medical helicopter lands on closed I-75 South

Vehicles were stuck on the highway as crews worked at the scene and traffic was diverted away from the highway. One lane was re-opened on the highway around 5:15pm. A second lane was re-opened around 6pm.

Crash on I-75 South has multiple lanes blocked near milemarker 193. More: https://www.mysuncoast.com/2019/10/16/two-vehicle-crash-i-south-leaves-vehicle-wedged-under-overpass/

Posted by ABC7 Sarasota - WWSB on Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Photos from the scene show one of the vehicles involved in the accident became wedged underneath the Border Road overpass, including this one from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office:

Crash on I-75 South
Crash on I-75 South (Source: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)

And these two photos from drivers on the I-75 South:

A car wedged under the overpass on I-75 South following an accident.
A car wedged under the overpass on I-75 South following an accident. (Source: Marianne Reilly)
A car became wedged under the overpass following a crash on I-75 South
A car became wedged under the overpass following a crash on I-75 South (Source: Gerry Pineault)

This photo was taken from the top of the Border Road overpass looking towards I-75 South:

Crash on I-75 South near the Border Road overpass
Crash on I-75 South near the Border Road overpass (Source: WWSB)

We are waiting for further information from Florida Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.