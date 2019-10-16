SNEAK PEEK VIDEO: North Port’s brand new Aquatic Center set to open!

NORTH PORT Fla. (WWSB) - After months of delays, North Port’s brand new Aquatic Center is set to open Monday, October 21 at 4pm.
The Aquatic Center had been scheduled to open during the summer, but Supervisor Patricia Sturgess says construction held them up.
“Construction has taken some turns and obviously with every construction, even from renovating my own home has been quite a journey sometimes and obstacles that we don’t expect but the contractors have worked diligently through all of those things,” she said.
But now the pools, water slides and lazy river are all in place, the facility has been inspected and certified, and the ribbon has been cut.
Get a sneak peek inside by watching the video at the top of this story and hear more about the Aquatic Center in the interview below:
