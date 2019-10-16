Kitchen Collection at Ellenton Outlets to close by the end of the year

ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Kitchen Collection store at the Ellenton Premium Outlets will be closed by the end of the year.
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, the parent company for the retail operation, says it will be closing all 160 locations of the Kitchen Collection across the country by the end of 2019, putting around 800 people out of work.
The company says sales will start at their stores in the next few days and continue through the holiday season.
