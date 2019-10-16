First Alert Weather: Breezy/isolated showers today, but widespread tropical rain is in the weekend forecast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Changes are in the forecast for this Wednesday. After several days of experiencing mostly sunny skies and virtually rain free conditions, are transition day starts today. Expect a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, but if they even develop, those will stay inland, and not last very long. Mostly sunny skies will give way to partly cloudy conditions, and then mostly cloudy skies by this afternoon. Highs will top out around 87 degrees; (average high is 85). South-southwest winds will crank up to about 15 mph sustained this afternoon, with wind gusts up to 20 mph. Winds will then become west in the afternoon.