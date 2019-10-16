First Alert Weather: Breezy/isolated showers today, but widespread tropical rain is in the weekend forecast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Changes are in the forecast for this Wednesday. After several days of experiencing mostly sunny skies and virtually rain free conditions, are transition day starts today. Expect a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, but if they even develop, those will stay inland, and not last very long. Mostly sunny skies will give way to partly cloudy conditions, and then mostly cloudy skies by this afternoon. Highs will top out around 87 degrees; (average high is 85). South-southwest winds will crank up to about 15 mph sustained this afternoon, with wind gusts up to 20 mph. Winds will then become west in the afternoon.
For tonight, a few more showers are possible. Expect mostly cloudy conditions, with lows in the lower to mid 70′s; (average low is 68). The west wind will finally calm down to about 5-10 mph, and then winds will shift to the northwest thanks to a cold front charging through the area.
The rain chance slightly increases tomorrow, and then the question becomes timing of the widespread rainfall over the weekend?! A tropical disturbance in the Bay of Campeche looks to get caught up in the upper level southwest winds, and along with a cold front coming down from the north, it’ll help to guide the system towards Florida.
The question on timing is key, because the GFS (Global Forecasting System) American forecasting model, shows widespread showers and storms arriving in the late afternoon of Friday. And if that’s the case, then Friday Night Football may get a bit muddy?! However, the EURO (European) forecasting model, shows the system coming in during the overnight of Friday/Saturday morning. That would be better for Friday Night Football, but either way, both models agree that we’ll see widespread showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the day on Saturday.
This rain will be welcomed, because we are 3.5″ down for the year. And since the month of September, we have to play quite a bit of catch up, as we’re down 6.56″. So any rainfall we can get will be embraced by the community. And by the time this system wraps up on Sunday, Mother Nature will help to put a dent in our rainfall deficit.
Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone! Meteorologist Josh Stone
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.