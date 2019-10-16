Bradenton woman arrested, accused of using metal broom handle to discipline child

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman is accused of using a metal broom handle to discipline her child, resulting in significant injuries.
Tuesday, detectives began investigating an alleged child abuse incident that took place on October 6, when they say 31-year-old Tabitha Rhodes used a metal broom handle to strike her 13-year-old child.
Detectives say after the handle broke, she continued to strike the child, resulting in significant injuries.
Rhodes was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated child abuse, a first degree felony.
