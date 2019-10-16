Bradenton woman arrested, accused of using metal broom handle to discipline child

Detectives began investigating an alleged child abuse incident that took place on October 6, when they say Tabitha Rhodes used a metal broom handle to strike her 13-year-old child. (Source: Bradenton Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff | October 16, 2019 at 8:59 AM EDT - Updated October 16 at 8:59 AM

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman is accused of using a metal broom handle to discipline her child, resulting in significant injuries.

Tuesday, detectives began investigating an alleged child abuse incident that took place on October 6, when they say 31-year-old Tabitha Rhodes used a metal broom handle to strike her 13-year-old child.

Detectives say after the handle broke, she continued to strike the child, resulting in significant injuries.

Rhodes was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated child abuse, a first degree felony.

