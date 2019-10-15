87-year-old man killed in crash on Cortez Rd in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An 87-year-old Bradenton man was killed Monday in a crash shortly before rush hour began on Cortez Road.
Troopers say around 4:10pm, Yessayi Mardirossian was stopped in a Buick Lucerne on Independence Drive when he turned left into the path of a Dodge Ram traveling east on Cortez driven by a 44-year-old Bradenton man.
The vehicles collided and the Dodge Ram overturned. The vehicles and debris blocked the westbound lanes of Cortez Road for around two hours.
The driver of the Dodge Ram suffered minor injuries; Mardirossian was killed. His passenger, 80-year-old Kathleen Novasic of University Park, suffered critical injuries and was taken to Blake Medical Center.
Troopers say there are no charges in this crash.
