Traffic changes at U.S. 41 between 10th and 14th Street in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Drivers who take U.S. 41 in Sarasota will notice some traffic pattern changes between 10th Street and 14th Street.
This shift is part of construction for two new roundabouts at 10th and 14th Street.
Southbound traffic on U.S. 41 has been shifted onto the newly constructed roadway. The work zone has shifted to the east side of U.S. 41 into the current northbound lanes.
Over the next three to four weeks, drivers can expect road closures at 11th Street, 12th Street, and 13th Street. A Florida Department of Transportation representative said the roads will not be closed simultaneously. However, people can use Cocoanut Avenue as a detour during the closures.
Along with adding in two new roundabouts to the stretch of road, the project will widen U.S. 41 as well as add in sidewalks and bike lanes. The whole project is set to be complete by Fall of 2020.
