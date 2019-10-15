Skimmers found at Bradenton gas station

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Look before you pump!
Gas pump skimmers used to steal credit card information was found at a Bradenton gas station.
The skimmers were found at the seven-eleven off at 7407 Manatee Avenue West in Bradenton.
According to an inspection summary from the U.S Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, three devices were pulled from pumps at the gas station.
According to experts with the department, a complaint came in and an inspector went to take a look.
That’s when the skimmers were found and removed.
The inspection date was a few weeks ago on September 24th.
If in doubt here’s what to look for to keep your credit card information safe.
1.Make sure the seal on the gas pump isn’t broken.
2.Wiggle the ATM card reader to see if it’s loose. If it is, likely it’s the card reader has been tampered with.
3.If you still feel suspicious about paying at the pump, just pay inside.
