Recipe: Vegetable Pakora by The Indian Table

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Vegetable Pakora
Pakora or bhajiya are crispy deep fried gram flour fritters. Any vegetable can be used and they make a perfect snack by themselves or as part of a party appetizer selection. I like to add some rice flour to my recipe to ensure a crispy and light fritter. Can be eaten by themselves or with a tangy dip!
Ingredients:
1/2 cup chopped red onions
3/4 cup chopped vegetables of choice
1 green chilli, finely chopped and deseeded, if preferred
1 tbsp of butter, melted
1/2 tsp red chilli powder
1/2 tsp ground turmeric
2 curry leaves
6 tbsp of garbanzo / chickpea flour
3 tbsp of rice flour
1/4 bunch of coriander, chopped
1/4 tsp fennel seeds (optional)
500ml of vegetable oil, for frying
1 tsp fresh ginger, minced 1 tsp fresh garlic, minced
Juice of half lemon
Salt to taste
Oil of choice for deep frying
Method:
1. Start by heating your deep fryer to 180 ̊ C, while you mix together the ingredients for the pakora 2. In a mixing bowl, mix together the sliced onions, vegetables, green chilli, garlic, ginger, curry leaves and melted butter
3. Add the chilli powder, turmeric powder, gram flour, rice flour, chopped coriander, lemon juice fennel seeds and salt to taste. Sprinkle with water and mix well so it is thick enough to hold its shape
4. Check the temperature of the oil by dropping in a small spoonful of the mixture - it should sizzle and float 5. With moistened hands, or two spoons, drop tablespoon-sized portions of the mixture into the hot oil, about 5 at a time. Stir gently and fry until evenly golden brow all over
6. Repeat the process in small batches until all the mixture is used. Drain the fried onion bhajis on kitchen towel. Serve immediately or allow to cool to room temperature if you prefer.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.