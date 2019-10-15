Police investigating apparent murder suicide in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are investigating what they describe as a murder-suicide at a home in Sarasota.
Officers are currently on the scene on the 1200 block of 32nd Street where an elderly man and woman were found dead. Police say their preliminary investigation appears this is a murder-suicide and that the public is not in any danger.
This is one of three reported murder-suicides in four days:
No further details have been released at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call 941-263-6070.
