Police: Husband kills wife in murder-suicide attempt in Venice, fails to kill himself when gun malfunctions

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in Venice have arrested a 94-year-old man and charged him with first-degree premeditated murder after detectives say he killed his wife in a murder-suicide attempt but was unable to kill himself when the gun malfunctioned.
Officers were called to the 6000 block of Aston Gardens Drive around 7:30pm Monday night when Wayne Juhlin called police to report his wife was dead.
Police established a crime scene and interviewed Juhlin. Detectives say his 80-year-old wife was suffering from dementia and Juhlin decided to end her life by shooting her.
According to detectives, Juhlin said he turned the gun on himself, intent on taking his own life, but the gun malfunctioned and he eventually called 911 to report his wife was dead.
Juhlin was arrested and taken to the Sarasota County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.