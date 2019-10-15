Police find three gas skimmers at two different gas stations in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police have three gas skimmers at two different gas stations in Bradenton after conducting an operation on Tuesday in which they checked local gas pumps for card skimmers.
The first skimmer was found at the Marathon Station on 1832 Manatee Avenue East and the other two skimmers were found at the BP Station on 2790 Manatee Avenue East.
Police say that detectives are actively investigating these devices to determine where they came from.
Bradenton Police Department is reminding you of credit card safety tips to use while at gas pumps. Make sure the seal on the gas pump isn’t broken. Wiggle the ATM card reader to see if it’s loose because if it is the card reader has been tampered with. If you still feel suspicious about paying at the pump just choose to pay inside.
Anyone who has used their credit and/or debit cards at either of these locations should monitor their accounts accordingly for any suspicious activity.
