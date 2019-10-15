Grant money to help some Sarasota County non-profits to become greener

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A celebration today focusing on a greener future for Sarasota County. Partners for Green Places announcing a $375,000 grant secured by Gulf Coast Community Foundation and the Charles and Margery Barancik Foundation. The money will be used towards focusing on improving the energy efficiency and sustainability of at least three non-profit organizations including Children First, Historic Spanish Point and Harvest House.
“It can be everything from switching from plastics to paper base single use products, it can be everything from insulation to weather stripping,it can be solar panels,” said Jon Thaxton, Senior Vice President for Community Investment for Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
The goal is for these groups to save lots of money and use that money for their benefit. Girls Inc. in Sarasota is a prime example of this. They now have the largest solar array in the county. They recently added 565 solar panels to their rooftops, which is expected to save the organization up to $20,000 over the next year.
“We’re able to take that money and put it back into programs so it makes us serve more girls every year,” Angie Stringer, CEO of Girls Inc. of Sarasota County. “But it’s also giving us the opportunity to teach girls how important it is to conserve and be sustainable within their community.”
One of the organizations that is benefiting from this community-wide green initiative is Harvest House. They tell us they are very excited to be part of this pilot program, helping them be smarter and be more green.
“We weren’t focusing so much on green efficiency prior to getting involved with this," said Erin Minor, Executive Director of Harvest House. "I think we had the misconception that many people do it just takes too much time, too much money and through the audit we learned there are a lot of things that you can do that is easy, that is cheap, actually will save you money.”
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.