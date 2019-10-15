FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny and dry today, but changes come by the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Expect a sun/cloud mix today, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 80′s; (average high is 85). Winds will be out of the east-southeast at 10 mph, becoming south-southwest in the afternoon. The winds shift when an area of high pressure off the southeast coast of the US, gets pushed down to the southeast, thanks to a cold coming in from the north.
As for tonight, there will be a few passing clouds, with lows in the mid to lower 70′s; (average low is 68). Winds will be west-southwest around 5 mph, then becoming calm in the later evening. There will be a slight chance for a stray shower, but the chance is minimal.
Over the next few days, the rain chance will increase when a boundary, currently stationed to our north, gets pushed down into Florida. Tropical moisture will also be brought in from the southwest due to the upper level southwesterly winds. The heavier moisture is from the remnants of an old tropical wave in the western Caribbean that fell apart as it moved over land. But this increasing rain chance is a much needed thing for the Suncoast, as we’re down nearly 3.5″ for the year. We need to make up as much of that as we can, so any rainfall we can get will be greatly appreciated.
So to recap... today and most of tomorrow will be dry, but the upcoming weekend looks to be wet.
Have a terrific Tuesday everyone!
Meteorologist Josh Stone
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.