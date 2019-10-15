FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny and dry today, but changes come by the weekend

Over the next few days, the rain chance will increase when a boundary, currently stationed to our north, gets pushed down into Florida. Tropical moisture will also be brought in from the southwest due to the upper level southwesterly winds. The heavier moisture is from the remnants of an old tropical wave in the western Caribbean that fell apart as it moved over land. But this increasing rain chance is a much needed thing for the Suncoast, as we’re down nearly 3.5″ for the year. We need to make up as much of that as we can, so any rainfall we can get will be greatly appreciated.