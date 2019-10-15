“Drive Pink Across America” Day celebrated on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today is designated as “Drive Pink Across America” Day and an effort to raise money for cancer research.
This morning Mercedes-Benz of Sarasota along with Auto Nation donated pink bags filled with blankets and activity books to the V-Foundation.
The V-Foundation is a charity involved in cancer research and support programs.
The bags donated today will go to children battling cancer in the area.
“It’s very exciting for our employees because cancer’s effected everybody,” Ernie Wythers, General Manager of Mercedes-Benz of Sarasota said. “Our employees are really passionate about helping drive out cancer.”
“We’re going to have all kinds of bags and goodies to pass out to kids that they’re going to present us for the V Foundation,” Dick Vitale of the V-Foundation said.
Drive Pink started in 2013 as a mission to raise money for cancer research.
Since then, the initiative has raised more than 20 million dollars.
