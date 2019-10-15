Congress proposes reducing minimum amount of prison time for certain inmates

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Congress has proposed a bill at the state capitol that would reduce the minimum amount of time certain inmates are required to serve in prison before they become eligible to be released.
First-time non-violent offenders would have the chance to receive merit-based gain time once they’ve reached 65 percent of their sentences under House and Senate measures.
The amount of time would not change for those convicted of violent crimes.
Supporters of the bill feel that this will give people a better chance at success once their time in prison is finished, while also saving taxpayer money.
“We want to ensure that those incarcerated are equipped with the tools and resources they need to effectively re-enter society upon their release," State representative Dianne Hart said.
Keith Harris with the Florida Justice League was formerly incarcerated in the state prison system and he feels longer sentences often create more hardened inmates. “A system that when we send people to prison, the longer they serve, the less likely they are to get out and not commit new crimes doesn’t really benefit anyone; not the taxpayers or ever the crime victims," Harris said.
The bills have not been scheduled for any committee hearings in the or Senate, ahead of the 2020 legislative session which begins in January.
