Cold front to bring a chance for a few storms on Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak cold front will move to central Florida by Wednesday afternoon and bring an increase in cloudiness throughout the day along with a 30% chance for a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm. The wind will switch around to the SW which will keep the humidity rather high. This kind of low also favors mainly inland rain as well.
This front will slowly move southward through the night and bring a chance for a few evening showers on Wednesday night.
Thursday expect a few clouds now and again with a 20% chance for a few showers with a high of 86.
Friday mostly cloudy skies are expected with a 40-50% chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms as some energy rotates around what ever develops in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday.
Right now a disturbance over Central America is expected to emerge into the the W. Gulf of Mexico and then track to the NE through the Gulf toward anywhere from LA to FL. At the time of this writing the National Hurricane Center is giving this system a 40% chance of developing over the course of the next 3 days. Either way it is going to bring an increase in cloudiness and a chance for some rainfall on Friday through Sunday.
Right it looks like if it were to develop it would be a weak storm perhaps a tropical depression or weak tropical storm. It would not be a big deal in terms of wind but could bring some heavy rain to some parts of the Gulf Coast region.
Look for more clouds than sun for this weekend with a 40% chance for showers and storms through Sunday.
