City Centre Parking Garage set to open Saturday in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - We have new information into our newsroom this evening for a date on when you can check out the brand new parking garage in Downtown Bradenton.
The city administrator, Carl Callahan, plans to open the doors to the City Centre Parking Garage this Saturday morning during the Farmers’ Market on Old Main Street.
Crews have finished work on the sidewalks around the facility and construction on the garage is close to being completed.
The public is invited to come check it out on Saturday by using the 10th Street West entrance and using the ramp to get to the second, third and fourth floors.
ABC7 spoke to city officials last month about when the parking garage would open after the opening had been placed on hold from when it was initially set to take place.
Officials said then that the biggest concern around delaying the opening was surrounding businesses losing out on money. Nearby workers also agreed with this concern as well. Those concerns are now over, for now.
City officials say parking at the garage will be free for now.
