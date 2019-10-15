Bradenton woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that left driver injured

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Troopers say after a month of investigating, they've found the driver who fled the scene of an injury accident in Manatee County.
On September 15, troopers say the driver of a 2007 Jeep Cherokee failed to yield the right of way to a 2014 Ford Mustang at 34th Street West and 4th Avenue Drive West.
The driver of the Ford Mustang was injured and had to be taken to the hospital while the driver of the Jeep Cherokee, despite having a blown out back tire and significant damage, fled. The abandoned Jeep was later found at the intersection of Cortez Road and 59th Street West.
Troopers say the driver of the Jeep was 23-year-old Alyssa Hinkle of Bradenton. She has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene with injury and leaving the scene with property damage.
Florida Highway Patrol is reminding all drivers to “make good choices behind the wheel,” including “remaining on scene if involved in a crash.”
