Three men arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Three men have been arrested in Bradenton for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.
Police say that the incident took place on September 10th, in the 4800 block of 51st Street West. According to police, the girl told her mother about having sex with three different men and the girl’s mother reported the incident to police on Sunday, October 13.
Police say they located three suspects Sunday evening and took them into custody. Police say each were interviewed and confessed to the allegations.
Deondre Moore, 23, has been charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a juvenile. James West, 20, and Devin Veillard, 19, have each been charged on one count of lewd and lascivious battery on a juvenile.
If anyone has any further information on this case you should contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9356.
