Recipe: Chicken Tinga from Reyna’s Taqueria | Suncoast View

In a medium size pot add about two quarts of water and bring to a boil, add the chicken breast, one clove of sliced garlic, half cup of sliced onions and the oregano, simmer for about 20-25 minutes while skimming the top and discarding as it cooks. Remove the chicken from the liquid (reserve about 4 oz. of the liquid) into a sheet pan to cool slightly enough to handle and pull to pieces and set aside. In a large sauté pan at medium heat add the canola oil and the bay leaves and cook for about four seconds then add the onions and the garlic stirring constantly to translucent, add the tomatoes and chipotle peppers and lower the heat for about five minutes; add the pulled chicken, chicken stock and season with salt and pepper. Cover the pan and let the chicken absorb all the flavors and tenderize a bit more about ten more minutes and adjust the seasoning if desired. This can be make into tacos, sopes or Molotes.