Police ask for your help finding missing child in North Port

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port Police Department is currently looking for 12-year-old Kyle Spicer. He was last seen wearing blue shirt and blue pants with orange stripe in the area of Culebra Avenue around noon Sunday. Reports from eye witnesses have placed him in the area of River Road and U.S. 41 between 1:30 and 2 p.m.
Kyle got into an argument with his parents and walked away from his home. He has done this before. The surrounding agencies have been notified and are assisting in the search for him. If you see him, please call 911.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.