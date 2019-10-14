New camera could help Florida in fight against pythons

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new camera that uses special wavelengths of light could help Florida in its fight against the invasive Burmese python.
The python is typically very difficult to detect because of its camouflage markings and thermal imaging doesn’t work because pythons are cold-blooded.
Researchers say this new camera, which was designed by researchers at the University of Central Florida, will finally be able to.
They plan to attach a drone that will allow the camera to identify a python and alert the hunter.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.