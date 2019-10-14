Muggy weather to continue through Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will continue to bring generally sunny skies throughout much of the day with less than a 20% chance for an inland shower through Tuesday. The high temperature on Tuesday will be around 90 with a heat index near 98 degrees in the mid afternoon.
A frontal boundary gets close by Wednesday afternoon and bring a chance for a few passing showers later in the day. The humidity will stay high through the work week. This front will fall apart just to our north and we will stay with warm and muggy conditions through Thursday.
Wednesday look for partly cloudy skies and only a 30% chance for a late day shower or two. The high on Wednesday will be in the upper 80′s.
Thursday expect some cloudiness and only a 20% chance for some rain with a high of 86 degrees.
A tropical disturbance will bring an increase in moisture in the Gulf of Mexico and this in combination with an approaching storm system will bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday.
This disturbance will swing a few pieces of energy our way and keep the cloudiness around throughout much of the weekend. The rain chance is at 30% on Sunday with highs in the mid 80′s each day.
In the tropics we are watching 3 areas. One is over Central America and has only a 20% chance of developing once it gets into the W. Gulf of Mexico later this week.
The other is an area east of the Lesser Antilles which has a 20% chance of developing as it moves toward the Caribbean. Conditions are expected to become hostile after a few days and should blow this system apart.
Another area is in the far E. Atlantic off the coast of Africa. This one should become the next named storm as it heads into the open waters of the Atlantic. The next name up is Nestor.
